T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 7954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCHP. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,571,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,856,000 after acquiring an additional 673,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,250,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,367,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 304,520 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,524,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after buying an additional 270,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 670.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 211,034 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

