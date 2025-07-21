Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $377.02 and last traded at $376.78, with a volume of 53924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $374.60.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.94 and a 200-day moving average of $336.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

