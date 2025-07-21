Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 399683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.24.

Get Ouster alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OUST

Ouster Trading Down 0.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at $49,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Ouster by 27.8% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 1,094.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.