Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.24 and last traded at $103.38, with a volume of 251714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.42.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 1.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 3.54.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

