Contrasting Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baltic International USA and Rand Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 ($0.01) -1.00 Rand Capital $9.61 million 5.67 $8.83 million $3.17 5.79

Rand Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rand Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Baltic International USA has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Capital has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Baltic International USA and Rand Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45% Rand Capital 97.28% 6.89% 5.98%

Summary

Rand Capital beats Baltic International USA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses. It does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It prefers to invest in software, professional services, manufacturing, consumer, healthcare, automotive and public d stocks. It prefers to invest in East or Midwest U.S. operations sectors. It typically invests between $0.75 million and $5 million with initial target size of $1.5 million. It seeks to invest in companies having more than $2 million in revenue or having excess of $1.5 million and up to $5 million in EBITDA. It prefers to be a minority stake and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period up to five years.

