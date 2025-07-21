iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.99 and last traded at $114.84, with a volume of 298381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.60.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after purchasing an additional 265,134 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 182.1% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 342,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 221,155 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,429,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 429,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,918,000 after acquiring an additional 133,142 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,024.6% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 113,640 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

