Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) and Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Head to Head Analysis

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) and Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Broadband and Prosiebensat.1 Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prosiebensat.1 Media 0 1 0 1 3.00

Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. Given Liberty Broadband’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Liberty Broadband is more favorable than Prosiebensat.1 Media.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband 88.10% 9.24% 5.43% Prosiebensat.1 Media -0.58% 13.81% 3.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Liberty Broadband and Prosiebensat.1 Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

80.2% of Liberty Broadband shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Liberty Broadband shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Broadband and Prosiebensat.1 Media”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband $1.04 billion 12.22 $869.00 million $6.26 14.13 Prosiebensat.1 Media $4.24 billion 0.44 $55.19 million ($0.02) -101.88

Liberty Broadband has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prosiebensat.1 Media. Prosiebensat.1 Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Broadband, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Broadband has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosiebensat.1 Media has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Broadband beats Prosiebensat.1 Media on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape. In addition, the company provides security suite that offers computer viruses, spyware and threats from malicious actors across the internet; offers internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity to cellular towers and office buildings, video entertainment, and business telephone services; advertising services on cable television networks, streaming services, and advertising platforms; and operates regional sports and news networks. Liberty Broadband Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Prosiebensat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8. This segment is involved in operating commercial websites; production and distribution programming portfolio, including entertainment, reality, and factual formats, as well as TV series, TV films, and digital content; and operates Studio71 which creates and sells digital offerings for influencers. Its Dating & Video segment engages in online matchmaking services for online dating and entertainment under the Parship, ElitePartner, eHarmony, LOVOO help singles brand names. This segment provides video-based social entertainment applications, such as MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, and GROWLr content for users. The Commerce & Ventures segment engages in the consumer advice, experiences, and beauty and lifestyle businesses; and offers individual tailored support services for development of companies. This segment is involved in operating Marktguru and wetter.com. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Unterföhring, Germany.

