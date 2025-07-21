Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $204.99 and last traded at $204.18, with a volume of 244358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

