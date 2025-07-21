1,210 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $632.98 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $632.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $606.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.82. The company has a market cap of $637.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

