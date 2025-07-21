Gries Financial LLC Acquires 3,035 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

JEPI opened at $56.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.