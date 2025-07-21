Fagan Associates Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 67,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 48,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 130,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.84. 2,845,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,880,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.