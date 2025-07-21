Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Invests $937,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,905,000 after buying an additional 120,158 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,140,000 after buying an additional 198,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.71. The company had a trading volume of 206,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,813. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.42.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.