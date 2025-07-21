Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.47. 3,362,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,437,871. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a market cap of $357.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cfra Research upped their target price on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

