Windle Wealth LLC Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Windle Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 4.2% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 23.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 16,464.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 31,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

SO stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 231,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $94.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.60.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

