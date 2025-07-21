Fagan Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $79.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

