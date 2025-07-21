Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 138 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $771.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $731.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $767.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.