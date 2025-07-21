Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,707.28. This trade represents a 35.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

MRK opened at $79.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $128.73. The stock has a market cap of $200.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

