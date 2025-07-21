Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.93.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $475.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.80 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total transaction of $869,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 41,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,286,004.27. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,320 shares of company stock worth $117,592,485. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

