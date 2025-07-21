Tabor Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,000. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after buying an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $471,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

NYSE HD traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $361.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,137. The stock has a market cap of $359.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

