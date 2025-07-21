Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $16.63 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $16,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.4%

BMY opened at $47.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.