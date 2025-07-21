Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 326 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $154.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $196.24.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

