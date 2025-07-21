Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $206.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

