Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,883,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $309.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.12 and a 200-day moving average of $287.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $310.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

