Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.19.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.93. 306,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.50. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $181.81 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.