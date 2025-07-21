Verus Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 0.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,095,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,305,000 after buying an additional 91,740 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $178.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $106.76 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

