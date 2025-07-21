Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Position Lowered by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 118.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,822.88. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $153.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $362.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $155.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

