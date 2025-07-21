Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Winch Advisory Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.59. 145,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,852. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

