Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $562,000 in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $348.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.53.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3%

General Dynamics stock opened at $299.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.65. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

