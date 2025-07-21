Lewis Asset Management LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone acquired 1,189,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.04. Following the purchase, the insider owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,849,769 shares of company stock worth $54,932,307. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $169.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.39.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Read Our Latest Report on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.