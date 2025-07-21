ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.34 and last traded at $80.55, with a volume of 42179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.59.

ProShares Ultra Technology Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $783.87 million, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $63.79.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

