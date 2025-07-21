Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 2102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.18.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,758,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 160.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

