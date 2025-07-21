SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.64, with a volume of 754773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

