Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718,291 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,949,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,280,000 after purchasing an additional 478,833 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,551 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,053,000 after acquiring an additional 70,735 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $24.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

