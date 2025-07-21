Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $93.50, with a volume of 9516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter. Power Solutions International had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 141.76%.

Institutional Trading of Power Solutions International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $10,153,000. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $8,718,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Power Solutions International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.