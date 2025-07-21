Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 611332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,855,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,984 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,078 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,586,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,869,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,122,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

