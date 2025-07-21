Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 3811865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Solid Power Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $681.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 447.80% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

In related news, Director Lesa B. Roe sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 239,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,992.81. This represents a 10.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven H. Goldberg sold 82,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $133,431.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,468.96. This represents a 40.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in Solid Power by 709.1% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 3,560,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,316 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Solid Power by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,353,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 912,649 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

