iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 74681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.1291 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USXF. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 673,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,000. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 63,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

