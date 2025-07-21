iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $55.15, with a volume of 74681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.1291 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How Robinhood Stock Benefits From New Pro Gambling Tax Changes
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Bullish Biotech Stocks With Explosive Growth Trends
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 5 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks With Serious Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.