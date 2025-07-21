Comparing Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) and Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) and Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crane and Fluidra”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $2.18 billion 5.00 $401.10 million $5.77 32.85 Fluidra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Fluidra.

This is a summary of current ratings for Crane and Fluidra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fluidra 0 1 0 0 2.00

Crane presently has a consensus price target of $207.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Crane’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crane is more favorable than Fluidra.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and Fluidra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Fluidra N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Crane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crane beats Fluidra on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts for commercial aerospace, as well as the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for commercial aircraft and fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission-critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, such as lined pipe, fittings and hoses, air-operated diaphragm and peristaltic pumps, instrumentation and sampling systems, valve positioning and control systems, and valve diagnostic and calibration systems; commercial valves; and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial building applications. This segment sells directly to RV, trailer, and truck manufacturers, as well as through distributors and retailers. The company provides its products and solutions to end markets, including commercial and military aerospace, defense, and space; chemical and pharmaceutical production; water and wastewater; non-residential and municipal construction; energy; and other general industrial and consumer-related applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool fittings, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grilles, water lighting, cleaning accessories, and others; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, springboards, and connected products; pool fittings spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths. It also provides commercial pool and wellness water facilities for public use, including hotel and resort pools, water parks, municipal and competition pools, spa and wellness centers, fountains, lagoons, and aquariums; and develops turnkey aquatic projects. In addition, the company offers pool water treatment products; irrigation accessories for gardens; and manufactures and distributes high-end valves and accessories to build pool hydraulic circuits. It sells its products under the Astral Pool, Zodiac, Jandy, Polaris, GRE, Cepex, CTX Professional, Certikin, and Piscine Laghetto brands. The company was formerly known as Aquaria de Inv. Corp., S.L. and changed its name to Fluidra, S.A. in September 2007. Fluidra, S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sant Cugat del Vallès, Spain.

