Analyzing Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) & Magnera (NYSE:MAGN)

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) and Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mayville Engineering and Magnera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayville Engineering 0 2 2 0 2.50 Magnera 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Mayville Engineering currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.21%. Magnera has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.69%. Given Mayville Engineering’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than Magnera.

Mayville Engineering has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mayville Engineering and Magnera”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering $581.60 million 0.54 $25.97 million $1.08 14.29 Magnera $332.10 million 1.40 -$15.25 million ($11.94) -1.10

Mayville Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mayville Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mayville Engineering and Magnera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering 4.09% 9.30% 4.93% Magnera -6.06% -10.88% -4.00%

Summary

Mayville Engineering beats Magnera on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mayville Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Magnera

(Get Free Report)

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.