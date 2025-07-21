Head to Head Review: International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) versus Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of International Land Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Land Alliance and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Land Alliance -43.94% -10.72% -5.10% Marcus & Millichap -0.95% -1.09% -0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Land Alliance 0 0 0 0 0.00 Marcus & Millichap 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for International Land Alliance and Marcus & Millichap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Marcus & Millichap has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.98%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than International Land Alliance.

Risk and Volatility

International Land Alliance has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Land Alliance and Marcus & Millichap”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Land Alliance $8.10 million 2.00 $3.05 million N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap $711.99 million 1.71 -$12.36 million ($0.17) -183.79

International Land Alliance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marcus & Millichap.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats International Land Alliance on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Land Alliance

(Get Free Report)

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

