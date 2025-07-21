HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $7.48 Million Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Elwood Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Salesforce by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 219,808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $58,988,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $386,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,442.26. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $9,111,823. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM opened at $262.58 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.85. The company has a market capitalization of $251.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

