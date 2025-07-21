Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.69.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1%

LMT opened at $464.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

