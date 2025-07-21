Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DUK opened at $119.33 on Monday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.14. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

