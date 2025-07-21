Millstone Evans Group LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $448.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.