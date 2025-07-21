Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,758 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.0% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of TSM opened at $240.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.65. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

