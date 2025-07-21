Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $658,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.93.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.23 and its 200-day moving average is $141.04.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

