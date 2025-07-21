PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Cut by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.93.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6%

PEP stock opened at $142.33 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.04.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

