Arrow Financial Corp Sells 4,144 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Rinkey Investments raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $330.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price objective (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.19.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.