Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Acquires 788 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,719 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,059,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,490 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,651,000 after purchasing an additional 521,411 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $100.60. 3,243,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,320,232. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.