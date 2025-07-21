Fagan Associates Inc. Buys 976 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.47. 734,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,737,904. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.